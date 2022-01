Cowboys and 49ers fans have waited 27 years for a postseason rematch, and the anticipation is reflected in the ticket prices on the secondary market for Sunday’s wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Verified resale tickets at online sites like Seat Geek and NFL Ticket Exchange for the Cowboys’ first-round game could be found as low as $70 (fees included) for standing room only tickets at 3 p.m. on Sunday. But after the 49ers’ comeback win over the Rams early Sunday evening set up a 49ers-Cowboys playoff matchup for the first time since the 1994 NFC Championship Game, standing room only ticket prices surged to $168 (fees included) by Sunday evening. The least expensive seats in the upper deck were going online for around $140 early Sunday afternoon; but by late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, the least expensive re-sale tickets in the upper deck soared to $317 (fees included) on SeatGeek and $227 on NFL Ticket Exchange.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO