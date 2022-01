Speculation surrounding Chip Kelly’s future at UCLA has run rampant for weeks. Kelly has one year remaining on his current deal and an extension has not been reached. Jon Wilner of Mercury News Group also notes that Kelly’s buyout drops to $0 Sunday and that he could see a possible return to the NFL for the Bruins head coach, specifically at the assistant level. Kelly posted an 8-4 record in his fourth year at the helm of the program.

