ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Prisma Health halting most visitation in emergency departments

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48At7e_0dg0rT4b00

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced Friday that emergency department patients will not longer be allowed to have visitors except under special circumstances.

The health care system said the change is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and high infection rates.

The change will take effect at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8 and will apply to emergency departments at all Prisma Health hospitals.

Once patients are checked in, visitors and care partners will be asked to wait in their cars or offsite and will be provided updates by phone.

Exceptions to the new rule include patients under the age of 18 or when an adult is accompanied by a child, patients with care needs or unable to give consent or an adult patient accompanied by an adult with care need, or end of life events.

For more information on the visitation policy, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisma Health#Emergency Departments#Weather#Sc
WSPA 7News

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy