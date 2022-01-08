ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Cardi B to shoot a music video at Miami Balenciaga store

By Mara Siegler
 2 days ago
Cardi B and Kanye West are set to shoot a music video at his favorite store. Getty Images

Cardi B and Kanye West are collaborating in high style.

A source tells us that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and West are set to film a music video at the Balenciaga store in Miami’s Design District.

West has been spotted at the store twice in the past week. He was photographed shopping for an outfit at the Miami location on New Year’s Eve and was there on Tuesday with pal Future.

Not only has he been wearing the brand, but his new paramour Julia Fox has also been spotted wearing the high-fashion looks.

On their Monday date to see “Slave Play,” Fox wore a Balenciaga nylon and spandex top and carried a $2,350 croc-embossed Hourglass bag. She also wore a Balenciaga swimsuit while being tailed by paparazzi on the beach in Miami following her first night out with West last weekend.

On Friday, West announced he has partnered with the brand’s designer, Demna, on “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.”

And now we hear West seems to be bringing Cardi into the fashion fold by shooting the music video at the store sometime next week.

While it is unclear what song it’s for or what West’s involvement is, Cardi B did announce she was planning to release an album in 2022.

“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf–ing life,” she told fans during an Instagram Live in mid-December. “Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.”

West was spotted at a party that Cardi threw for her husband Offset’s birthday in LA in December.

