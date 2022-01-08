ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Missing suburban 6-year-old boy found dead; police looking for suspects

WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBrMH_0dg0rDCD00

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police sources have confirmed that missing 6-year-old boy Damari Perry has been found dead.

His death has been classified as a homicide and no further information is currently available.

The North Chicago Police Department asks anyone who may have information on the disappearance and homicide of Damari Perry to call 847-596-8774

Damari Perry, 6, of North Chicago, was last seen at a party somewhere in Skokie between 5 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Perry and his 16-year-old sister were driven to the party by a Black female known only as “Monique” and a Black male known as “Wacko” or “Chaos”. “Monique” was reportedly driving a black Nissan four-door sedan of unknown year or model with a dent on the front passenger door and tinted front windows.

Damari’s sister described the apartment building as possibly being a three story yellow building with an exposed stairway. The building maybe located in or near Skokie.

Damari’s sister claims that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep. When she awoke approximately two hours later, Damari and “Wacko” were no longer on the apartment.

His sister was driven back to North Chicago by “Monique,” police said.

“Wacko” is approximately 22 years old with a thin build and short braids. He has a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows.

“Monique” is approximately 20 years old and 5’5″.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is asked to call police at 847-596-8740.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 53

Joyce
5d ago

This story has more holes in it than a slice of Swiss cheese . Why would a a 16 year old female be taking a six year old kid with her to an adult or teenage party with alcohol . The 16 year old should be held accountable for this child’s death .

Reply(9)
41
Ross28
5d ago

I just a article about this same situation about two hours ago and prayed that Damari would be found safe and sound. To see this just a few hours later is completely devastating. How could anyone hurt a small child 😓

Reply
31
Whatsnxt
4d ago

tragic i was hoping he would be okay but we talking about a new breed with no connection to mental stability or spiritual raised by what has been forced on them

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Two separate shootings in Englewood left woman, 14-year-old dead: police

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two separate shootings — that happened within two hours of each other — left a woman and a 14-year-old boy dead in Englewood. The first shooting happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. near 74th Street and Vincennes Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting in a car when two people approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skokie, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Skokie, IL
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
North Chicago, IL
WGN News

Multiple liquor stores, a retail shop burglarized on North, Near West sides

CHICAGO — Multiple liquor stores and a retail shop were burglarized across the city early Wednesday morning. Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue where a witness said they saw several people take a register and liquor bottles from the liquor store before fleeing the scene. Chicago police […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WGN News

Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police and Shelby County’s district attorney provided new details Wednesday on the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Another man, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody in Mississippi but was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WGN News

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Dominick Black’s plea during a six-minute hearing. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy