Missing suburban 6-year-old boy found dead; police looking for suspects

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police sources have confirmed that missing 6-year-old boy Damari Perry has been found dead.

His death has been classified as a homicide and no further information is currently available.

The North Chicago Police Department asks anyone who may have information on the disappearance and homicide of Damari Perry to call 847-596-8774

Damari Perry, 6, of North Chicago, was last seen at a party somewhere in Skokie between 5 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Perry and his 16-year-old sister were driven to the party by a Black female known only as “Monique” and a Black male known as “Wacko” or “Chaos”. “Monique” was reportedly driving a black Nissan four-door sedan of unknown year or model with a dent on the front passenger door and tinted front windows.

Damari’s sister described the apartment building as possibly being a three story yellow building with an exposed stairway. The building maybe located in or near Skokie.

Damari’s sister claims that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep. When she awoke approximately two hours later, Damari and “Wacko” were no longer on the apartment.

His sister was driven back to North Chicago by “Monique,” police said.

“Wacko” is approximately 22 years old with a thin build and short braids. He has a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows.

“Monique” is approximately 20 years old and 5’5″.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is asked to call police at 847-596-8740.

