House Rent

Seattle-area landlords and tenants still awaiting promised government aid as debt continues to mount

ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

ourcommunitynow.com

KGET

CityServe to help Kern tenants and landlords start rent relief applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe will be holding an application assistance program for tenants and landlords this week in order for them to obtain rent relief in a timely manner. Tenants and landlords will be able to visit a designated location where trained CityServe personnel will assist with the application process. The dates and locations […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
TheConversationCanada

Inclusion, walkability will be key to rebuilding cities after the COVID-19 pandemic

Cities emerged as the epicentres of the COVID-19 pandemic: roughly 90 per cent of COVID-19 infections worldwide were reported in urban settings. And poor urban neighbourhoods were hit especially hard. Researchers frequently attributed the vulnerability of cities to high population density, overcrowding and poor air circulation. The vulnerability of cities during the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to create sustainable cities that promote health. Less density, more diversity As sociologists interested in urban settings, we examined how the physical environment of neighbourhoods shaped the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. Our findings suggest a few things cities should keep in mind as they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Landlord#Seattle#Rent
cambridgeday.com

Connolly and Elugardo’s tenant protections bill could aid against rising rents and gentrification

Connolly and Elugardo’s tenant protections bill could aid against rising rents and gentrification. We write in strong support for the bill introduced by state Reps. Michael Connolly and Nika Elugardo to lift the statewide prohibition on rent control and rent stabilization. As we enter yet another year of the pandemic, rising rents and rampant gentrification are forcing more working-class and low- and moderate-income people out of their long-term neighborhoods. This displacement is felt most acutely by Black and brown families who have been subjected to systemic racism across all areas of the housing market.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bloomberglaw.com

Treasury Rules Against Cities Using Pandemic Aid to Pay Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department stuck by its rule that states and cities can’t use pandemic relief aid to pay down debt. On Thursday, the Treasury released its final rule detailing how municipalities can use some $350 billion of aid from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. The rule bars governments from using the funds to pay debt service, one of several restrictions that the Treasury has put on the money.
ILLINOIS STATE
PLANetizen

Survey: Seattle-Area Residents Support Upzoning

A poll of King County residents shows that a "slim majority" support ending single-family zoning in Seattle neighborhoods, reports Gene Balk in the Seattle Times. The survey presented the 501 respondents with questions about several approaches to alleviating the region's affordable housing shortage. While 55 percent supported increased density in the city, slightly fewer—51 percent—supported the change in nearby suburban neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA
ourcommunitynow.com

POLITICS
NJ.com

My tenant left. Can I still deduct the cost of home improvements?

Q. I live in an owner-occupied two-family home. During the pandemic, I had a tenant who stopped paying rent but continued to live in the apartment for another four months. After the apartment was vacated, I did a total renovation of the apartment before renting it again. I have had no rental income this year, but considerable expenses. How is this situation handled on my income tax return for the current year? Are my expenses deductible with no rental income, or can they be deferred until 2022 when I hopefully have a better tenant?
INCOME TAX
Sedona.Biz

SEDONA, AZ

