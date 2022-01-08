ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police looking for 28-year-old man accused of stabbing, robbery in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo, Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZ8bI_0dg0qnk200

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man after another man was hospitalized following a stabbing and robbery in downtown Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Officials say the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on January 6 in the 200 block of Pinner Street, near N. Main Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman and man found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Preston Davis, inside their home.

Following an argument between the three, the two men left the home and continued to argue outside. Police say Preston then stabbed the man before taking the woman’s phone and leaving the scene.

The man was transported to Sentara Obici Hospital with serious by not critical injuries.

Preston has been charged with malicious wounding, robbery, and denying someone to use a phone to call 911.

No other injuries were reported.

Preston Davis, Jan. 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Suffolk Police#Sentara Obici Hospital#P3tips Com#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy