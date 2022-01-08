Police looking for 28-year-old man accused of stabbing, robbery in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man after another man was hospitalized following a stabbing and robbery in downtown Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Officials say the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on January 6 in the 200 block of Pinner Street, near N. Main Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman and man found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Preston Davis, inside their home.

Following an argument between the three, the two men left the home and continued to argue outside. Police say Preston then stabbed the man before taking the woman’s phone and leaving the scene.

The man was transported to Sentara Obici Hospital with serious by not critical injuries.

Preston has been charged with malicious wounding, robbery, and denying someone to use a phone to call 911.

No other injuries were reported.

Preston Davis, Jan. 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.