Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City church cancels Sunday service due to COVID-19 cases

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A popular Oklahoma City church is canceling its upcoming Sunday service because of the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant.

The Rev. Randy Shrauner, Executive Minister of the Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., sent a message to congregation members stating that three full-time staff members, half of the worship team and several Sunday volunteers all tested positive for COVID recently.

Church of the Servant

“Compounding the situation is close exposure of the remainder of the programming staff, which, given the virulence of the Omicron variant, is sure to lead to additional positive diagnoses,” Shrauner said.

Church leaders said the congregation’s and staff’s health and well-being is of utmost concern.

“Please hold in prayer all those who are dealing with the virus,” Shrauner said. “This season will pass, but sadly, that day is not yet today.”

