Utah lawmakers will consider bill to ban vaccine mandates. A bill set to be considered by the Utah Legislature in the upcoming General Session would ban many vaccine mandates in the state. The legislation prevents all governmental entities from requiring people to be vaccinated to get a service — like an education or licenses. It also bars organizations from mandating vaccines for employment. Public colleges and universities, assisted living facilities and child care businesses would be allowed to require them. Healthcare facilities could ask for an employee’s vaccination status if they use it to make reasonable accommodations to that person’s work in order to limit the spread of disease. But employees couldn’t be forced to provide that information. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO