PREVIEW: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo is taking over Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this weekend with some of the top professional entertainers in rodeo.

The rodeo is happening both nights on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online .

Doors will open before the event for the preshow at 6 p.m. Attendees can ride ponies, meet the cowboys, take photos in the clown’s barrel and even sit on live bulls in the bucking chutes.

Rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia spoke with WHO 13’s Dan Winters about what else to expect at the rodeo. Watch their interview in the video above.

