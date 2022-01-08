ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

We’re diving back into the creepy world of Inscryption on tonight’s stream

By Anabela
Destructoid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd once we’ve had enough, it’s chat’s choice. Welcome back! Tonight I want to revisit more of Inscryption; it really caught our interest last week and I’ve heard that there’s more to...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

TGIF Open Thread!

Good morning Destructoid! It's that wonderful time of the week! It's Friday!. Long week for me. Been putting in a lot of overtime trying to get my department caught up from the crazy holiday rush my hospital has seen. We're still seeing high numbers of admissions which makes it difficult for my team to catch up, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I'm actually going in today on my day off to help with that. Not thrilled about it, but at least it's on call pay so basically double money. I like that part of it haha.
TV & VIDEOS
Destructoid

Windjammers 2 documentary: A ’90s classic revitalized

It’s freezing today here in Blighty. Straight freezing. So I have little recourse but to jot down a few words about the sun-baked world of Windjammers 2, in a desperate attempt to feel those ’90s rays, warm sands, and Global Hypercolor shirts. It’s been such a long, long wait for Dotemu’s Day-Glo sequel, but our roster of international contenders are finally ready to hit the beach when Windjammers 2 finally launches on PC and consoles January 20.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

2021 - The year I finally got into tabletop RPG's

Anyone who has met me knows how much I enjoy getting people around together for some good ol' fashioned board gamin'. I don't know what initially grabbed me with board games but I'd say it's because it's not all that different from my other favorite hobby ; video gaming. Another factor I'd point out is that I have four brothers, each of them big gamers, and with me being the oldest, board games were just one of those activities I could get everyone together for. Of course, we currently happen to be living in a time where a sort of renaissance has been happening for board gaming with more cool, unique games being released than you can shake a stick at and it's all just so terribly exciting and wonderfully nerdy.
HOBBIES
Destructoid

Fledgling retrodev: A game that never was

I recall someone saying something like that a game designer has fourteen game ideas per day, and maybe one of them is any good. This is a story of one of those thirteen ideas. I made a partial prototype and an incomplete GUI mockup, but that's as far as I got before pulling the plug.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Qute shmup Eschatos hits western Switch store January 13

Calling all shmup heads, Qute Corporation has announced that the recently released Switch port of 2011 blaster Eschatos is about ready to jet off on western shores. Originally launched to the Nintendo platform in Japan back in November, Eschatos will be hitting the Nintendo eShop on January 13. A vertically...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

(Review) Back 4 Blood: The good times can roll, just not with strangers

There's a dreadful feeling one can have when wanting to play a game but not being able to: Like a horror game that's too intense or a fighting game when on a losing streak. In the case of Back 4 Blood, it's the toss-up between having an alright time versus a frustrating and unsatisfactory play session that leaves me tenser than a freeze-dried mattress spring. Granted, a good portion of my upcoming criticisms may not be an issue for others since everyone's online experience varies, but mine so far have been overwhelmingly poor.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The umbrella-only run in Death’s Door is such a fun victory lap

It makes for a spicy, satisfying second playthrough. Not only did I enjoy Death’s Door enough to beat it and then obsessively track down (and then, whoops, also plant) every last seed to unlock the eventual “true ending,” but now I’m circling back for a completely new run. It’s such a well-paced, just-deep-enough, perfectly sized action-exploration game. After scouring for secrets, I know the ins and outs of Death’s Door — and now it’s time for an umbrella-only run to keep things fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP is gonna give me a headache

When I was younger, I could watch any amount of dazzling visual effects without any problem. Sitting two inches from the screen playing Super Strobe Master, I was fine. In my later years, however, the old eyes just aren’t what they used to be, with games like Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP really bringing that home.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Channel your inner Vidiot as Super Pac-Man hits the Arcade Archives

It’s a brand new year, and the retro lovers over at Hamster are set to deliver another 12 months of classic (and somewhat overpriced) classics, courtesy of the Arcade Archives. First on the agenda is the might yellow muncher himself, as Namco sequel Super Pac-Man makes itself available to pill-poppin’ audiences everywhere on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 kicks off this weekend

This year’s lineup spans a surprising mix of new and old games being run for charity. It’s that time once again. Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will be hosted this weekend, running Sunday, Jan. 9 through 15. Throughout the online event, speedrunners from all over will perform exhibitions and compete, raising funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
CHARITIES
Destructoid

Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets a new overview trailer with more gameplay

The intriguing new style of Pokemon game is right around the corner. The launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus is weeks away at this point. If the wait’s weighing on you though, Nintendo has put out a new overview trailer showing off life in olden Hisui-region times. The new Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Clockwork Aquario comes bounding onto PC and Xbox in 2022

ININ Games has announced that the Westone Bit’s long-lost platformer Clockwork Aquario will be leaping onto PC and Xbox One later in 2022. The revitalized arcade platformer will be released on the aforementioned platforms this summer, following on from its happy return on PS4 back in December 2021. You...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Players are pumped about Elden Ring’s leaked character creator

Ah, character creators. Always the first two hours of my playthrough of a game that has one, they’re one of the most fun ways to waste time in games. While some players dedicate themselves to making the most beautiful, lifelike characters they can, others are committed to creating the greatest atrocities gaming has ever seen. Any way you slice it, it’s a blast, which is why fans were delighted to get a preview of the Elden Ring character creator as it leaked yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Inscryption is a (very deserving) million seller

Word of mouth has traveled far for this card adventure game, especially with GOTY talks. Devolver Digital’s hot streak continues as Inscryption, a wonderfully subversive card-battling roguelike meets adventure game, has officially passed one million sales. It launched for PC on October 19, 2021, and there’s a demo if you’re on the fence.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

PSA: Nintendo Switch maintenance is happening this week, be prepared

Nintendo Switch maintenance starts tonight, then picks back up on January 12. It’s Nintendo Switch maintenance time! You knew it had to happen eventually, amid other unplanned shutdowns. Nintendo has posted an update on their official site, detailing the dates and times for everything they need to go done...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Which video games were the ‘most tweeted’ on Twitter in 2021?

HellBird App lists 2021’s most talked-about titles. In my four decades on our rotating rock, I’ve seen my fair share of bad eggs and mean folks. It can be a tough world, after all. But the 2006 arrival of Twitter changed all that. I thought I already struggled to appreciate society, but the world-changing Bird App came swaggering in, yelled “Hold my Beer” and proceeded to raise/lower the bar on spotlighting the very worst of humanity at their very… best?
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Here are Destructoid’s most anticipated games of 2022

They’re all the games that were supposed to launch in 2021!. We are 10 days into 2022 and it’s hard to see how this could be the year that turns everything around for us. Millions are sick from a new variant after a holiday, people have been stuck for days trying to get home from said holiday, we all had to learn about that woman who sold her farts online who’s now shifting to fart NFTs, and, worst of all, I was told my butt is as flat as a pancake. I thought my cheeks were at least scone-like.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Anime VAs check out the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid shmup

For those piqued with curiosity at Bushiroad’s bizarre decision to reimagine manga series Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid as a vertically scrolling shmup, a new star-studded video from developer Kaminari Games will at least help provide a little more context for the surprisingly fun looking arcade title — which is currently in development for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
COMICS
Destructoid

Pokémon Unite to join Pokémon World Championships, gets new tournament mode in preparation

The Pokémon World Championships is one of the biggest events in esports, and this year, it sounds like it’s getting an upgrade. After the tournaments were canceled for the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pokémon Unite will finally be making its debut at Worlds in August of 2022. If that wasn’t good enough news, The Pokémon Company also disclosed in a producer letter that Unite will also be getting a new tournament mode to prepare for the game’s debut at Worlds that will “even the playing field for players, regardless of their held item grades.”
VIDEO GAMES

