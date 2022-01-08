We’re diving back into the creepy world of Inscryption on tonight’s stream

Anyone who has met me knows how much I enjoy getting people around together for some good ol' fashioned board gamin'. I don't know what initially grabbed me with board games but I'd say it's because it's not all that different from my other favorite hobby ; video gaming. Another factor I'd point out is that I have four brothers, each of them big gamers, and with me being the oldest, board games were just one of those activities I could get everyone together for. Of course, we currently happen to be living in a time where a sort of renaissance has been happening for board gaming with more cool, unique games being released than you can shake a stick at and it's all just so terribly exciting and wonderfully nerdy.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO