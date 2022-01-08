ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Adams enters health and safety protocols; Morant doubtful against Clippers

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

The Grizzlies added center Steven Adams to health and safety protocols on Friday and ruled the big man out against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Adams, a beast on the glass this season, leads the NBA in offensive rebounding rate. He accounts for roughly 20% of the Grizzlies’ rebounds per game.

The 7-footer has been a staple to Memphis’ strong run over the last month. The Grizzlies have won seven in a row and 17 of their last 21.

In addition to Adams, Memphis will also likely be missing Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant when they take on the Clippers on Saturday.

Anderson is doubtful with a sore back, and Morant is doubtful with thigh soreness.

Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Xavier Tillman Sr. are all listed as questionable. Konchar and Tillman are coming out of health and safety protocols, while Bane has soreness in his quad.

Herrington: How should the Grizzlies approach the trade market?

The Grizzlies are in the first season of a real competitive window, one they hope will be open for a while and one they hope will open even wider in the near future. For the Grizzlies, the focus is no longer on “the future.” But it’s not just on the present season either. It’s on an extended moment. What maximizes the totality of the Ja Morant Contending Era?
NBA
