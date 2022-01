Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic Says that Michael Hunter is Running Scared. With the coming of the new year, heavyweight Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KO’s) is hopeful that it will be much more productive than 2021. When last in the squared-circle, on December 4, 2021, the Croatian bruiser laid waste to Emir Ahmotvic in three short rounds. While he was happy to get the win, this was far from the level of competition that he has sought out. It’s no secret that El Animal, who is ranked #3 (IBF), #11 (WBO), #9 (WBC) and 12 (WBA), is hungry for a big fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO