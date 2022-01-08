ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Wrestling: No. 1 Iowa vs No. 14 Minnesota - Preview, HTW Guide & Match Thread

Cover picture for the articleFresh off their trip to sunny Florida with a shiny new Collegiate Duals Title in hand, Iowa returns to Carver for weekend duels vs Minnesota (tonight) and Purdue (Sunday). The inimitable Trez is taking some time off from wrestling coverage so you’re stuck with yours truly standing in for a...

Iowa Football: A Statistical Look at the Offense During the Ferentz Era

As the dust settles on Iowa’s 2021 football season, we pause to consider the constants in our lives: death, taxes, and underwhelming Iowa offenses. Fan discontentment with Iowa’s offensive schema is the background ionizing radiation of the program, and the unit of measure is the “Davis.” A “Davis” is an angry Tweet sent within 24 hours after an Iowa football game in which a fan demands either the firing of the offensive coordinator or the benching of the starting quarterback. There is a natural level of this background radiation that is omnipresent in all college football programs, regardless of how good the offense actually is, and for Iowa, it typically runs at about 150-200 Davises in the fall, with a predictable spike each year to a range of 1.0-1.5 kiloDavises (kD) after the Wisconsin game. But, this year, BHGP scientists have observed unusually elevated levels in excess of 2.0 kD for most of the second half of the season.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Musings

So college football is over. Football season grows up so fast these days. Now that we are football empty-nesters, the focus turns to wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball. The men’s program hit a tough stretch and looks to rebound (pun intended) and make up some ground in the B1G.
Iowa State Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa State, who visits Allen Fieldhouse tonight, was one of the biggest stories in college basketball through the end of 2021. As of New Year’s Eve, they sat at 12-0, something no one in the college basketball world expected. ISU is coming of a 2-22 season (no, that’s not a misprint) in which they ranked 171st in KenPom’s ratings, easily the lowest in the Big 12. They struggled on both sides of the court last season, and then lost a super senior leader in Jalen Coleman-Lands who, obviously, is now with Kansas.
Penn State wrestling jumps Iowa, moves to No. 1 in latest NWCA rankings

After dominant wins over Maryland and Indiana last weekend, Penn State wrestling claimed the top spot in the NWCA poll, overtaking undefeated defending national champion Iowa for the first time this year. Penn State’s rise isn’t the only notable change in this week’s poll though, as last weekend’s action produced a slew of upsets, several headline-worthy wins and a number of notable results in college wrestling. Here’s what you need to know about everything that happened in college wrestling over the weekend and how those results impacted the Top 25.
Examining the updated 2022 Big Ten football schedule

The Big Ten updated the 2022 schedule for reasons earlier today. Here’s where it stands across the conference. And here’s what the Iowa Hawkeyes’ looks like before & after:. Iowa’s Updated Football Schedule. Date Previous Updated. 9/3/2022 vs. South Dakota State vs. South Dakota State. 9/10/2022...
What to expect: Iowa

Indiana heads to Iowa City in search of its first road win of the season on Thursday. The Hoosiers are scheduled to take on Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 11-4 overall, 1-3 in league play and are coming off of an 87-78 loss to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.
