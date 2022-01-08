ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

SD Legislative session opens Tuesday

KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. Mt. Rushmore Road...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennington County, SD
Government
County
Pennington County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd Legislative#Kevn Black Hills Fox

Comments / 0

Community Policy