Politics

Harvard Law’s Lani Guinier, Civil Rights Trailblazer, Dies (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuinier was first woman of color to be a tenured professor at Harvard Law. Bill Clinton tapped Guinier for DOJ civil rights post, then withdrew nomination. Civil...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Antelope Valley Press

Lani Guinier, legal scholar at the center of controversy, dies

Lani Guinier, a legal scholar whose ideas about voting rights and affirmative action led President Bill Clinton to nominate her, in 1993 to be an assistant attorney general, only to withdraw her name two months later after Republicans launched a campaign against her, died, Friday, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was 71.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
yale.edu

Yale Law School Mourns the Loss of Lani Guinier ’74

Yale Law School mourns the passing of trailblazing scholar, civil rights litigator, and law professor Lani Guinier ’74. Guinier died on Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 71. Professor Guinier was the first Black woman appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard, where she was the Bennett Boskey Professor of Law, Emerita. Previously, she was a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During her 30-year career, Guinier authored dozens of scholarly articles and five books. Her pioneering scholarship has inspired generations of lawyers, activists, and scholars and left an indelible mark upon the law and legal pedagogy. In November 2021, Guinier received the Award of Merit, Yale Law School’s highest honor, for her work. “Lani’s legacy will endure for generations,” said Dean Heather Gerken, “and those of us lucky to know her will always hold her memory in our hearts.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: The Brilliance of Lani Guinier

As the fight over voting rights prepares to glow red hot in Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks, on Friday January 7, America lost one of its most brilliant civil rights lawyers, scholars and fervent advocates for voting equity, Harvard Professor Emerita, Lani Guinier. Her acclaimed work, “The Tyranny of...
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

Remembering Lani Guinier; Fierce Advocate, Longtime Vineyarder

Lani Guinier, the pioneering law professor and voting rights activist who died Jan. 7, had long family ties to the Vineyard, where she had owned a home. A legal scholar, educator, author and public intellectual, she was devoted to democratic fairness and equity especially as it relates to voting rights. Over the decades she took part in numerous panels and discussions on the Vineyard, including one in 2004 at the Old Whaling Church titled Brown vs. Board of Education: Mission Accomplished? The event introduced a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama.
WEST TISBURY, MA
