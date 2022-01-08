ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Paul Fadale joins the Sports Wrap ahead of Week 18

By Taylor Begley
 2 days ago

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joined Sports Director Morey Hershgordon on the Sports Wrap ahead of the NFL’s Week 18 to discuss dealing with injuries and COVID-19 at this point in the season. The two also briefly talk about COVID’s impact on the college basketball season.

