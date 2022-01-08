Man caught on camera using power saw to cut into change machine

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an El Dorado Hills Town Center restaurant last week. At approximately 6 a.m. Jan. 3 three unknown males were captured on surveillance footage after they illegally entered the establishment. Sheriffs officials state in a Facebook post (facebook.com/eldoradosheriff/videos/961625407809104) they are aware of the logo on the jacket worn by one of the suspects.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO