Public Safety

Man caught on camera using power saw to cut into change machine

foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance cameras caught a man using a power...

www.foxla.com

KETV.com

Package thief caught on camera

Omaha police want help finding a package pilferer. The man stole a number of packages right before Christmas, hitting the same apartment complex two times. Surveillance cameras caught him on the 15th and the 21st forcing open the door to a lobby at the complex hear 9th and Pierce Streets.
OMAHA, NE
villagelife.com

Town Center break-in caught on camera

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an El Dorado Hills Town Center restaurant last week. At approximately 6 a.m. Jan. 3 three unknown males were captured on surveillance footage after they illegally entered the establishment. Sheriffs officials state in a Facebook post (facebook.com/eldoradosheriff/videos/961625407809104) they are aware of the logo on the jacket worn by one of the suspects.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

Several unbelievable rescues happened in the West over the holiday weekend with a tram car full of people stuck in the air in freezing conditions and two missing teens rescued off a mountain just in time. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez spoke to one of the survivors.Jan. 4, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM

Elmira Police looking for slushie machine smasher caught on camera

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are looking for two people connected to the destruction of a slushie machine. A man and woman were caught on camera at the Convenient Mark on College Ave. the evening of Dec. 28. During the video the man began grabbing the woman and pulled down the slushie machine, smashing it against the floor.
ELMIRA, NY
ksal.com

Suspected Counterfeiter Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on December 23rd, officers took a report of counterfeiting, which occurred at...
SALINA, KS
uticaphoenix.net

A Louisiana judge who was caught on camera using a

Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet.City Court of Lafayette. Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet resigned on Friday after backlash to a video appearing to show her using a racial slur. In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying the N-word twice and comparing a Black suspect on camera to a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KKTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck stolen from woman in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman had her truck stolen from right in front of her house the day after Christmas. Geraldine Martinez started the truck and then went inside to grab her purse. Before she knew it, someone was driving the truck away. Security footage of the incident...
PUEBLO, CO
WATN Local Memphis

Wanted: Suspects caught on camera breaking into jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video Wednesday of a smash and grab burglary at a jewelry store in the Laurelwood Shopping Center. Police said officers got a call about a burglary at Sissy’s Log Cabin in the 400 block of South Grove Park Road, near Perkins, just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, January 3, 2022. They found the front glass of the store broken.
MEMPHIS, TN

