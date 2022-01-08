New fire station coming to northwest Minot

A new fire station is coming to northwest Minot, making it the fifth one in the city.

The City of Minot opened bids to construct Fire Station 5 on Dec. 30 and will close submissions on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

The fire station will be built along Fourth Avenue NW and will include a two-bay, 7,900 square feet building with an 800 square foot mezzanine.

Approved bids will be opened and read on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in Minot City Council chambers.

