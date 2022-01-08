New fire station coming to northwest Minot
A new fire station is coming to northwest Minot, making it the fifth one in the city.
The City of Minot opened bids to construct Fire Station 5 on Dec. 30 and will close submissions on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.
The fire station will be built along Fourth Avenue NW and will include a two-bay, 7,900 square feet building with an 800 square foot mezzanine.
Approved bids will be opened and read on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in Minot City Council chambers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0