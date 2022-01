By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO