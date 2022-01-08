Take In Whimsical Saugerties ‘Circle House’ Built By Muppets Designer! Would You Live Here?

There has been a ton of talk lately about eliminating snow days for kids in New York state schools. Because of the pandemic, we all have had this shift of thinking that our kids can learn virtually. The truth is, they can. The question is, "Why do we want to do that to our kids?". Isn't a snow day a sacred rite of passage or something that only kids in cold, snowy, areas get to experience with all the fun that comes along with it?

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO