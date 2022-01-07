ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are there 16 missing American Idol seasons?

By Andy Dehnart
reality blurred
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a very, very long year in so many ways. It started with an insurrection, with followers of the former Apprentice star chanting about hanging the vice president while violently storming the Capitol while he was “gleefully watching on his TV.”. It ended with the last...

www.realityblurred.com

TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
countryliving.com

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bob Saget death: Comedian and Full House star dies, aged 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died, aged 65.The news was first reported by TMZ, who said he was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. There is currently no word on what caused his death.Saget’s family have issued a statement confirming his death. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” they told Fox News. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The statement continued: “Though we ask for...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘American Idol’ Mentor Bobby Bones Exits After 4 Years

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones announced Friday he will not return as a mentor for the 20th season of “American Idol” after four years in the role on the ABC series. In a no-longer accessible Instagram Story post on Friday, Bones explained that a new contract with another network won’t let him do “American Idol” simultaneously, at least for now.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Bobby Bones Exits 'American Idol,' and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

Bobby Bones is not returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a popular radio personality and television host, began appearing on the reality singing competition series as a guest mentor for season 16. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, where he remained for two additional seasons. Ahead of the show's milestone Season 20 premiere, fans noticed that Bones was absent from the promos Many speculated whether he would make a comeback. As it turns out, Bones revealed that his four-year run has come to an end. He made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Voice' Is Not Returning to NBC in January

Unfortunately, for fans of The Voice, the show will not be returning to TV this January. In fact, it may be some time before you get to see the coaches in action again. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
TV SHOWS
Ottumwa Courier

'American Idol' winner to appear in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — Iowa’s own Maddie Poppe, the Season 16 winner of "American Idol," is bringing her solo acoustic show to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Theater Jan. 21. The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is part of the 50th Annual Cornbelt Cow Calf Conference. Tickets went on sale Wednesday, and will be available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
KTLA

Comedian and actor Bob Saget dead at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at […]
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Spencer-Smith Tops iTunes with New Song

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith has a new song out, and it’s making serious waves. Not only was it a hit on TikTok before its release, but it’s since reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. Spencer-Smith competed on Season 18 of the talent show, making it to the Top 20.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

Western Mass. singer Lexi Weege to appear on ‘American Idol’

Singer-songwriter Lexi Weege recently tried out for “American Idol” and ABC will air her episode on Feb. 27. Weege clued in fans in a recent Instagram post. The 28-year-old Westfield native, who now lives in Montague, has become one of the most renowned Western Massachusetts singers with a distinctive style that embraces jazz, blues, country and pop elements with ease.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES

