A new non-casino attraction will be coming to Atlantic City adding to the family-friendly entertainment options that will complement Lucky Snake Arcade and Sports Bar. Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City announced through a press release that a groundbreaking will be held on Jan. 12 for ISLAND Waterpark and will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO