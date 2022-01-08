Sidney Poitier Dies | Bossip

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legendary actor has unfortunately passed away. Sidney Poitier has died at 94. The news was confirmed by NewsOne which noted that Eyewitness News Bahamas said that the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announced his death. Speaking about his death, Mitchell said, “We’ve lost a great Bahamian and...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Barack Obama
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
Variety

Halle Berry Pens Tribute to Sidney Poitier: ‘An Angel Watching Over All Of Us’

I grew up idolizing Sidney Poitier. I was around 9 when he flickered into my world on a television replay of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” I was a latchkey kid in Cleveland, daughter of a white, single mother and a Black father — whose union their parents had frowned upon. In the film, Sidney and his co-star, Katharine Houghton, play an interracial couple whose parents also struggle with their children’s relationship. There I sat in front of my mom’s old console, mesmerized, as I watched my family’s dynamic play out. For the first time in my childhood, I felt seen....
The Hollywood Reporter

“His Voice, Laughter and Warmth Filled the Room”: Heartfelt Memories of Sidney Poitier From Daughter Anika, Wolfgang Puck and Cheryl Boone Isaacs

Anika Poitier As we begin to navigate this uncharted territory of life without my father, I realize that there is an infinite list of things I will miss. The memories that hold the most weight in my heart are not the larger iconic moments but rather the smaller private ones. I will miss hugging him in his cashmere sweaters and listening to him ponder the cosmos. I will miss his laughter, his smile and his silly sense of humor. I have so many family memories of us just laughing, the kind of infectious laughter that just won’t stop until the tears...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonathan Majors’ Powerful Letter of Thanks to Sidney Poitier: “We’ve Got Your Back!”

To Sir … Dear Mr. Poitier, My name is Jonathan, I am an actor, and there are a few things I’d like to share with you — and whoever else may read these words. When I was 14 years old, a young Black boy in Texas, I found myself in lots of trouble, similar to the children your character dealt with in your 1967 picture To Sir, With Love. I remember one scene in particular: You, Mr. Thackeray, were fed up with your class, and during this particular morning’s ruckus, you had finally had enough. You began to lay down the law...
Variety

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Remembers His Magic, Strength and ‘Terrible Dad Jokes’

My dad was a force of nature. Anyone who was in his presence would feel it immediately. Some would be awestruck, others giddy and almost all would get tongue-tied. And then something remarkable would happen. He would take their hand or touch their arm and fix them with a gaze so warm and so present it would bring them back to themselves, to the moment. I never understood the alchemy that allowed him to be both otherworldly and simultaneously so incredibly down-to-earth. He was magic. The rarest of humans that could make you feel like you were in the presence of both a...
Deadline

“To Mr. Poitier, With Love”: Colman Domingo Remembers Hollywood Legend As “North Star For Actors Like Me”

Editor’s note: Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is one of many Black actors whose careers were inspired by Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers to become Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar. In an essay for Deadline following Poitier’s death at age 94, Domingo writes about his meeting with Poitier and about the profound impact that encounter — as well as Poitier’s life and career — have had on him. To Mr. Poitier, with love. We mourn you. We celebrate and cherish you. You were and will forever be our guiding...
