Am I the only person that feels like 2021 has gone by in a flash? I feel like we just turned the calendar yesterday! After what many perceived to have been a dreadful 2020, this year felt like a new start. Many restrictions were lifted early in the year, and the hope of vaccines getting us back to normal was a New Year’s wish that I’m sure many made. Obviously, that didn’t exactly work out and here we are about to turn the calendar again in hopes that 2022 will bring back some normalcy to our lives. Don’t bet on it.

