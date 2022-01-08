ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World No. 1 Erin Jackson slips, misses Olympic Team spot

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA costly slip at U.S. Speed Skating Trials may keep the world’s top-ranked athlete in the women’s 500m event out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Erin Jackson, winner of four World Cup 500m races in 2021 and the presumed Olympic favorite, stumbled on the back stretch of her heat at U.S....

blackchronicle.com

#Winter Olympics#Speed Skating#The U S Olympic Team#The Olympic Team
