ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Hidden dangers of snow shoveling

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3bIJ_0dg0lSgw00

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – One winter health tip you might not think of, is to be careful when shoveling snow. 59 News has more information to help you stay safe while clearing out the driveway.

Most people don’t think about it, but shoveling snow is a strenuous and dangerous activity.

Every year, thousands of Americans injure themselves shoveling snow, including as many as 100 deaths per year. Crab Orchard resident Tristan Hylton was out shoveling snow to help out an older neighbor.

“You know, falling, breaking a hip,” Hylton explained. “Like that old lady just stepped outside and said she’d had some heart problems and whatnot. You can’t let people get out here and do that and hurt themselves man.“

He’s right to not want someone with heart problems out shoveling snow. In fact, the American Heart Association said that the cold weather raises blood pressure, and that combined with the strenuous exercise of shoveling puts folks at an elevated risk of having a heart attack.

Doctors recommend elderly folks like Bill Parker use a snowblower, though Parker was proud to say he wasn’t too old to break out the shovel.

“I use it (the snowblower) when I can,” said Parker. “But if it’s very light I just shovel. I’ve got a good shovel, that one there. And I can make that thing hum.”

Doctors recommend stretching before you shovel, not smoking or eating while shoveling, and lifting with your legs instead of your back. If you’re a young, in-shape person, offer to help shovel for some of your older neighbors. It just may save their lives.

“If more people get out here and do this, you know, we’d be a lot better off. As a community and whatnot. These old people ain’t got no business being out here shoveling this snow,” said Hylton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Avoid winter weather dangers with these safety tips

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — From inside your home looking out, on post cards, and even on social media, winter weather can be beautiful to look at. However, if you find yourself out in it, winter weather can be dangerous and even life threatening. Something folks in Virginia found out the hard way after getting stranded […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

How the winter weather affected local businesses

Beckley, WV (WVNS) — As the severe weather took its toll on the area, many businesses were forced to shut down. For many small businesses, severe weather and snow mean closing up shop in order to keep their employees safe. This can also mean a loss of business. For Kevin Traub, the owner of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local plumber provides advice on preventing frozen pipes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Low temperatures means your pipes are at risk of freezing if they are not properly insulated. There are a number of things you can do to prevent issues with plumbing during the winter including keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature and setting it no lower than 55 degrees. Robert Modley, […]
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shoveling Snow? Beware of Heart Hazards

SUNDAY, Dec. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Don't let a picture-perfect snowfall turn deadly. Shoveling snow can cause heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest in folks with heart conditions and even in those who are unaware that they have heart disease, the American Heart Association (AHA) warns. "Shoveling snow is...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Shovel#Americans#Crab Orchard#Nexstar Media Inc
fox2detroit.com

When should you stop shoveling? Doctors say there's an age limit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Are you too old to shovel snow? Were you born in the 1970s? If so, you may be near the age that doctors recommend you stop shoveling snow as it could lead to health dangers, including a possible heart attack. Beaumont cardiologist Dr. Barry Franklin...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
cbs19news

Reminder about potential health issues and shoveling snow

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though there is no snow in the current weather forecast, health officials are urging people to be careful if they need to shovel any this winter. The American Heart Association says that shoveling snow may not lead to health problems for most people, but...
HEALTH
whatsupmag.com

Fitness Tips: Turn Snow Shoveling Into a Workout

It’s almost that time of year—temps are dropping and snowstorms will be here whether we want them or not. While snow can be pretty, it comes with a struggle, and anyone who has ever had to dig their car out or shovel their driveway knows how exhausting it can be!
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
KROC News

Only in MN: Woman Shovels Snow Onto Driveway After Clearing It

Only in Minnesota do we shovel snow back onto our driveway after clearing the driveway. My wife and I are in our second winter as homeowners. What we didn't realize when we bought our house in Rogers is just how much work the driveway was going to require to keep it clear through the winter months. Half a basketball court in size and slanting towards the street, keeping it clear of snow is no easy task. One of the first "big" purchases we made was a used snowblower my neighbor convinced me to buy of his friend. Unfortunately, the snowblower's proven more trouble than it was worth. It's not worked this entire season, and my wife and I have often spent an hour or more hand shoveling our driveway ourselves (including while sick with COVID). Our saving grace has been its blacktop surface. I found that if I can clear the snow down to the blacktop, whatever's left melts off pretty quickly in the sun.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

How old is too old to shovel snow? Doctors weigh in

MINNEAPOLIS — With snow coming our way, chances are you or someone you know will have to do some shoveling. It's a way of life here in Minnesota. But an article this week in USA Today suggests people over 45 years old should think twice before shoveling snow due to health concerns, specifically heart attacks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCCI.com

Heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Road Conditions. If you don't absolutely have to travel Saturday, you probably shouldn't. Most of southern Iowa is in a winter storm warning, while most of the northern half of the state is under a wind chill advisory. SUMMARY.
DES MOINES, IA
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Snow Shoveling Safety Tips

Surprise! It does snow in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two months, February is Heart Awareness Month.
IDAHO STATE
KULR8

Butte volunteer organization 'Snow Buddies' shovels sidewalks for physically unable

BUTTE, Mont. -- People in the Mining City who are worried that they won't have the means to clear their sidewalks of snow have some help. Now in its second year, Snow Buddies is an organization formed through the Montana Independent Living Project. It's a volunteer effort that promotes neighborliness and community-building through shoveling snow.
BUTTE, MT
KHQ Right Now

Dangerously Cold Wind Chills and Light Snow into Wednesday

Good evening everyone! Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas holiday, spent with loved ones, just as we did. But back now, and the weather waits for no one! Of course, we've all felt the bitter cold arrival of arctic air, well it's not going anywhere!. Temperatures tonight will likely...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

How to safely stay warm during freezing temperatures

With local temperatures dropping and an Arctic storm sitting right above us, it is more imperative than ever that citizens remain safe and warm, at the same time. The line between safe and warm and an emergency only gets thinner as it gets colder and people get more desperate. The...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy