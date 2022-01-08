ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of TV Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Rushed To Hospital Just Before Hosting Wendy Williams Show For Emergency Surgery

Oh no! Sherri Shepherd was supposed to host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this week, but she had to bail after being rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis!. Fans tuning into the Monday (Dec. 13) episode of The Wendy Williams Show were greeted not by the sight of Sherri Shepherd but of Michael Rapaport. “Right, so Sherri was supposed to host today,” said Michael, 51, before revealing what caused Sherri, 54, to miss out. “Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. Okay? She’s fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get. Well. Soon. Sherri. We love you.” While Michael – a friend of The Wendy Williams Show – is a good substitute, it’s sad to see Sherri miss her turn in the hosting seat.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Ailing Wendy Williams holds onto driver as she steps into car in rare appearance after her return to show delayed again

AILING Wendy Williams held onto her driver as she stepped into a car in a rare appearance after her return to the show has been delayed again. The 57-year-old has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including losing her marriage in a love child scandal, a rehab stint, and her recent hospitalization for a "psychiatric episode."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Struts Out To Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’ In Tight Leather Skirt One Day After Surgery

Sherri Shepherd looked better than ever when she hosted the ‘Wendy Williams’ show in a leather skirt just one day after getting surgery. Sherri Shepherd, 54, is officially superwoman as she hosted The Wendy Williams Show just one day after being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The actress was the special guest host on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and she looked amazing as she strutted onto the stage in a tight leather midi skirt with a zebra print blouse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Twitter#Instagram Stories#Ig#The Jasmine Brand
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Leaves Mom's Side To Hang With Friends After Giving The Embattled TV Host An Ultimatum

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears to be living his best life while his mom remains MIA amid her health woes and talk show hiatus. The 21-year-old made a rare appearance on social media to share a quick video of himself working out at the gym with friends at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. Dressed in a solid black t-shirt and a matching pair of gym shorts, Kevin Jr. recorded himself in the gym mirror while Coote Corleone's "Out The Blue Buccs" played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

COVID-19 shuts down 'Wendy Williams Show', 'Nick Cannon' show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams ‘Feeling Better’ & Plans On Making ‘Big Comeback’ To Show

A source close to production of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HL that its eponymous star is ready to make a ‘big comeback.’. Wendy Williams, 57, has been MIA for some time from her popular program, The Wendy Williams Show. Although many rumors have swirled about her return — or possible non-return — a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife the daytime queen will indeed be reclaiming her throne. “If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source shared with us. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black America Web

Sherri Shepherd Returns To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Da Brat & Judy Opening Up About Brat’s Love Scene On The Chi [WATCH]

Sherri Shepherd hopped right out of surgery straight to The Wendy Williams Show to interview Da Brat on all of her recent career endeavors. Da Brat opened up about her love for her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Brat shared the story of her surprise engagement that Judy planned with a “Coming To America” themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. Judy didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats. The two are planning to get married next year in February and Brat proved to Judy that she was sure of the date by getting it tatted.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

'The Wendy Williams Show' Teases Michael Rapaport's Return As Guest Host While Wendy Williams' Health Woes Impede On Her Personal Life

The Wendy Williams Show is making its return without its beloved host. After the talk show's return with live episodes was pushed back one week due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases following the holiday hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show teased the upcoming Monday, January 10, episode with guest host Michael Rapaport.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

‘His Mother’s Keeper’: Wendy Williams’ Son Updates Fans About His Mom’s Health by Posting This Video

Kevin Hunter Jr. seemingly gave fans an update on his mother Wendy Williams‘ health by sharing a clip of the daytime television host on his Instagram Story. In the Jan. 7 upload, Williams, who has taken a leave of absence from her self-titled show since last year for ongoing health issues, appeared to be on the mend as she enjoyed a salad and a smoothie in Miami, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy