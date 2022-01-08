ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local plumber provides advice on preventing frozen pipes

By Skylar Eagle
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Low temperatures means your pipes are at risk of freezing if they are not properly insulated.

There are a number of things you can do to prevent issues with plumbing during the winter including keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature and setting it no lower than 55 degrees.

Robert Modley, Vice President of Modley Plumbing, said taking preventative measures early could save you thousands of dollars if your pipes burst or freeze.

“You do not really know how important running water is to your home until you go without,” said Modley. “And with the pandemic and everything we are having right now, gathering parts just even something as simple as pipes has been at times a challenge.”

Some of those preventative measures include insulating pipes and areas with drafts or openings.

