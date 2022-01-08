SWFL family reunites with their stolen dog found almost 1,000 miles away in Kentucky

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County couple reported their dog stolen five days before Christmas. It took the owners nearly two weeks to track down their dog in a completely different state.

“We’ve never had a problem we have lived here for four years,” said Brandie Benenhaley, the dog’s owner.

Benenhaley said her dog, Mia, loves to go outside. She often roamed around the house but she always stayed close to home. When she went missing, Benenhaley knew someone had taken her.

Benenhaley said she had noticed an unusual car parked nearby the same night Mia went missing. The vehicle had a Kentucky license plate.

After searching for Mia in the nearby area and having no luck, they decided to set their eyes on a different location.

“I decided to reach out to the lost and founds pets of Kentucky,” said Benenhaley.

The group posted a picture of Mia on their page and right away it got a lot of attention. It didn’t take long for someone to message Benenhaley letting her know that a woman was trying to sell Mia online.

“She actually sent me information of the person who had my dog,” said Benenhaley.

Benenhaley and her husband tracked down the stranger who had taken their dog from Florida to Kentucky. They began messaging the woman on social media. At the time, they had already started driving to Kentucky.

Eventually, the woman agreed to meet them in a parking lot and give the dog back. Benenhaley said the reunion with their dog was emotional.

“I called for her and she ran up to me and I just was screaming,” said Benenhaley.

After two 13 and a half hour car rides, Mia’s owners are extremely happy to be reunited with her. She is now back at home with her family in Charlotte County.