Local tow truck companies working overtime to help stranded drivers

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – Tow truck companies have had a busy 24 hours helping drivers who are stranded in the snow.

Glen’s Towing in Beckley had every available driver out on the roads trying to rescue people who are stuck.

Whether drivers were stuck, slid off the road, or even if semi-trucks flipped over, Glen’s and other towing companies were out the day after winter weather, helping stranded drivers.

“Just go ahead, if you can avoid it, stay off the roads,” said Glen’s Towing Driver Raymond Ingalls. “Be careful. Do what you can do to just stay home. Stay warm for all you know.”

Tow truck drivers worked throughout the night and all day today, lending a hand to anyone who’s vehicles couldn’t handle the snowstorm.

