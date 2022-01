SAN FRANCISCO — As flights continue to take to the skies even as COVID-19 cases surge again, preventing airline passengers from spreading the virus inside the cabin is a key concern. That’s especially been the case in recent weeks as many flights are being canceled over insufficient flight crew as coronavirus cases surge. Airlines are taking precautions against virus spread including masks, rigorous cleaning, and decreased flight capacity. Still, it is entirely possible to unknowingly welcome COVID-19 positive passengers on board. Testing travelers with a rapid SARS-CoV-2 test prior to takeoff could increase the safety of all of those on board, according to a recent study.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO