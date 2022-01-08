ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sears lifts Ohio past Kent St. 80-72

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 28 points and Ben Vander Plas added 20 as Ohio won its seventh consecutive...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#Ap#Kent State#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#The Associated Press
abc17news.com

Thornton scores 17 to lead N. Illinois past Kent St. 65-63

KENT, Ohio — Kaleb Thornton had 17 points as Northern Illinois narrowly beat Kent State 65-63. Trendon Hankerson made a pair of free throws that stretched the Northern Illinois (4-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) lead to 65-61 with 14 seconds remaining. Sincere Carry hit a jumper for Kent State with two seconds left to cap the scoring. Hankerson finished with 14 points. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 13 points for the Huskies. Carry had 16 points and six assists for the Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3). Malique Jacobs added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had 10 points.
KENT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy