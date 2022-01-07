Hey Mr. DJ., Turn the 10-Day Contract Up: DJ Wilson is back

Chris Boucher came into the NBA through the backdoor with lots of hard work, and selling teams on the tantalizing prospect of realized potential. The 2020-21 season was Boucher’s coming out party. Sure, it came late compared to most players, but it was as loud as anybody’s. Coming off the bench, he reached double-digit scoring in over half of his games and went for 20+ in 13. He had a 38 & 19 game, which is one of the most explosive scoring + rebounding games in Raptors franchise history. This year, everything that fueled his breakout has been taken from him and he’s had to find new ways to succeed.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO