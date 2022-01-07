ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Mr. DJ., Turn the 10-Day Contract Up: DJ Wilson is back

By Adon Moss
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Rhianna is down, I’m down. (Man, this was a destroyer on the dance floor). According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Toronto Raptors are bringing Mr. DJ Wilson back for another 10-day hardship contract. DJ Wilson is back with...

raptorsrepublic.com

The Defense, it’s Difficult w/ Mark Schindler – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on terrific sportswriter, Mark Schindler to give the outside view on the Raptors. There will be a few of these featuring different journalists and analysts from around the United States. *timestamps could be changed by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads*. 3:04 –...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Pelicans 101, Raptors 105

Snatching victory from the jaws of victory. P. Siakam43 MIN, 29 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 8-18 FG, 3-5 3FG, 10-10 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, +12 +/- Like a motorcycle zipping its way between cars in a traffic jam, Siakam has become the ultimate all-rounder who appears to have defenses at his mercy. He’s realized that there are few situations where he’ll be compelled to settle for a subpar shot, and that confidence has made him aggressive and explicit in his intentions. Big reason the Raptors were able to ultimately win this was because of his tireless work in the post and decisiveness on the drives in half-court. He carried them.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Winning games with the Funk Fest Quartet

Fred VanVleet’s heroics are now a known quantity. The Raptors have found strength elsewhere to supplement it. You’d have to scroll down to the Raptors 12th highest used lineup to find one that didn’t feature VanVleet. The Raptors are hard-pressed to part with their best player. He’s the NBA’s leader in minutes per game. Surviving minutes without VanVleet has been the Raptors version of Everest, and last night the Raptors won despite VanVleet registering the worst plus-minus on the team. This doesn’t mean the Raptors are better without VanVleet, that would be absurd. It means they did something right without him, and that’s worth paying attention to.
NBA
#Tsn#The Toronto Raptors#Nurse
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12: Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2022. VanVleet averaged 30.5 ppg, notching 33, 19, 37 and 32 points in a 4-0 week for the Raptors. This included a mind-blowing stretch of 4:22 against the Jazz which firmly placed his performance in one of those “where were you when…” categories. He also recorded a triple double in that one.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Tue, Jan 11

Fred VanVleet becoming Damian Lillard with elite defence was pretty unexpected. Meanwhile, Siakam playing better than ever. https://t.co/IaYYsAIwzo. To VanVleet’s point, as part of the six-game winning streak the Raptors have enjoyed, he and Siakam have combined to average 74.5 points, 30 rebounds and 15.7 assists per games on 46.4 per cent from the field and 40 per cent from three-point range.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Chris Boucher has found new avenues to impact

Chris Boucher came into the NBA through the backdoor with lots of hard work, and selling teams on the tantalizing prospect of realized potential. The 2020-21 season was Boucher’s coming out party. Sure, it came late compared to most players, but it was as loud as anybody’s. Coming off the bench, he reached double-digit scoring in over half of his games and went for 20+ in 13. He had a 38 & 19 game, which is one of the most explosive scoring + rebounding games in Raptors franchise history. This year, everything that fueled his breakout has been taken from him and he’s had to find new ways to succeed.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Raptors 905 Rally to Beat Long Island Nets 103-102

Final Score | Raptors 905 103 – Long Island Nets 102| Box Score. Two Ways: David Johnson (905), Justin Champagnie (905) On Assignment: Malachi Flynn (905), Isaac Bonga (905), Dalano Banton (905) Inactive: Ashton Hagans (905), David Duke Jr (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets) Even an ugly win is still...
NBA
NBA

