Bidens visit Colorado neighborhoods ravaged by Marshall Fire

Polk County will consider allocating $100,000 to assist the Italian American Cultural Center of Iowa in purchasing the Butler Mansion.Why it matters: The 1930s home at 2633 Fleur Dr. will double as a historical museum, as well as an upscale event center with conference and rental room facilities, under the group's plan.Driving the news: County supervisors will consider the proposal to give the center a grant, paid through gaming revenue, on Tuesday.State of play: The center paid $3.3 million for the property in December 2020 under a contract that requires a $2.9 million balloon payment that's due Jan. 1, 2023, the Business Record reports.The current balance is $1,045,000, according to the county's resolution.Of note: The center has already relocated. Its longtime location at 1961 Indianola Ave. is now owned by Optimae LifeServices.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO