Boulder County, CO

Bidens visit Colorado neighborhoods ravaged by Marshall Fire

By Shawna Chen
 2 days ago
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Boulder County, Colorado, to tour the area razed by last week's firestorm and speak with residents who lost their homes. Why it matters: The rapidly-moving flames of the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses and led...

New questions emerge about response to Marshall Fire

The fire crews that responded to the first report of smoke from the Marshall Fire arrived within four minutes to a location south of Boulder.Yes, but: They couldn't find the fire.Why it matters: A preliminary review shows confusion and chaos crippled the response to the blaze.The weather service never issued a "red flag" fire warning because the situation didn't meet the criteria.Many people received little or no notice about the fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes.How it happened: The first fire crews focused their attention on what they believed was a downed power line that officials later said was...
New record COVID-19 level found in Des Moines metro wastewater

A record level of COVID-19 was detected in Des Moines metro wastewater last week. Why it matters: A recent surge, driven by Omicron, is likely underreported. And at-home rapid tests aren't included in many case counts, both locally and across the country. "Not everyone gets tested but everyone has to...
Rejected Texas plates show disdain for Biden

On Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the insurrection in Washington, D.C., the Texas DMV got vanity plate requests for 1776*NOW, DAMN PA and vulgarity directed at Joe Biden. For the record: Pennsylvania was a swing state that went narrowly for Biden. NO2JOE was submitted Jan. 7. Those are among...
Beyond Dry January, D.C. locals find ways to stay sober

For sober people such as Laura Silverman, 36, attending social events such as karaoke or happy hours can feel alienating. Silverman is the founder of Booze Free in D.C., an online space and what she calls a “travel guide” to help sober and sober-curious people navigate D.C. and build a visible community of people who choose not to drink—a movement she isn’t alone in.
Denver restaurants return to hibernation amid COVID-19 surge

Restaurants and bars in the Denver area are being forced to pivot yet again as the Omicron variant and a labor shortage leave the service industry even more understaffed.What's happening: Businesses are curtailing their hours, canceling reservations and posting last-minute closures on social media amid the outbreaks. Some, like Owlette Bakery and Third Culture Bakery, have closed for good.Nearly a dozen spots have shuttered or restricted their hours in the past two weeks, Axios has found. They include Hoja, which is now closed two days a week, and Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar, which is no longer open Tuesdays.Others, like...
Meet Austin's District 4 candidates

Early voting for the Jan. 25 special election to fill the District 4 City Council seat left vacant by Greg Casar begins Monday. The big picture: Casar announced in November that he would leave his council seat, following U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett's decision to run in the newly drawn District 37, which is centered on Austin.
North Texas Covid cases have never been higher

North Texas has more reported cases of COVID than at any other time since the pandemic began. Dallas County reported 6,589 new coronavirus cases Friday, the highest number of single-day cases on record. Tarrant County reported nearly 4,000 new cases the same day. Collin County has also become a hot...
GOP candidates cash in on Trump's false election claims

Trumpy Republicans are using baseless 2020 election fraud claims to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries. Why it matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, even former President Trump's most fervent supporters were unwilling to fight against certifying the election and fuel far-right claims Joe Biden didn't win. A year later, that's no longer true.
Kendall Qualls announces run for Minnesota governor

Former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls is running for Minnesota governor. State of play: Qualls joins a full field of Republicans vying to take on DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November. Candidates include former Senate leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson, physician Neil Shah and Scott Jensen, a physician and former...
Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge

Mass-vaccination sites are returning across the U.S. as officials scramble to address a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the Omicron variant, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Large vaccination sites had served a significant role during the onset of the U.S. vaccine rollout, the Times...
