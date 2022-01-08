ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Red Cross hands out disaster supplies to those impacted by Boulder County fires

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F72Iv_0dg0ja1800

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado now has volunteers roaming, handing out wildfire kits and water to homeowners. Each impacted household will receive one kit along with a case of water.

Those kits contain gloves, shovels, rakes, masks, sifters, tarps, cleaning supplies, trash bags and hand sanitizers. There are three mobile crews that will be driving around in marked box trucks daily between Friday and Sunday, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The Red Cross will also have a volunteer team located that the Disaster Assistance Center handing out wildfire fire kits. The Disaster Assistance Center is located at The Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 South Public Road, Lafayette, CO.

Volunteers will be handing out kits there from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Homeowners can also visit the following webpages for more information on support and services:

Marshall Fire
https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado/about-us/our-work/western-wildfires/marshall-fire.html
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cross Hands#Weather#The Red Cross#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy