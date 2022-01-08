ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little declares for NFL Draft

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State running back Tobias Little made a big announcement on social media.

The talented running back is foregoing his final year of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Little ran for 111 yards against North Dakota and rushed in for ten total touchdowns during the 2021 season, which includes a touchdown in each of the final four games.

His 599 rushing yards was third most in a single season in Missouri State history.

Little transferred in from Louisville in 2020.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

