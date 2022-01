The Dallas Cowboys did their part, now they have to wait for the results of three different Sunday afternoon games to learn who they will be facing in the wild card round. By virtue of a 51-26 thumping of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, Dallas earned their 12th victory of the 2021 season and finished the NFC East at 6-0 for just the third time in club history.

