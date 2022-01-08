Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Questionable Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
As the folks in Las Vegas would say, LeBron James and the Lakers are “on a heater”. Los Angeles is on a four game winning streak. LeBron and LA will face a Memphis Grizzlies team on Sunday afternoon that’s even hotter. Memphis has an eight-game winning streak of their own.
INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night.
Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam.
Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
It’s been 575 days since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. On Sunday, that changes. Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is set to make his 2021 season debut against the Cavaliers tomorrow night. “Here we go,” Woj tweeted. “After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay...
