Despite my own personal feelings, life goes on. The Sacramento Kings played another basketball game tonight, this time at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We can break down the advanced numbers, we can speculate on trades, and we can try to pinpoint the one needle in the haystack of problems that explains why this team blows until the cows come home. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters in this league is winning basketball games. And although it could be argued that they don't deserve it, the Kings had another chance to do that tonight. Against every fiber of my being, let's see how they did:

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO