Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death related to the virus. Tribal officials said the number of confirmed cases on the reservation now total 42,622 since the pandemic began....

www.middletownpress.com

KOAT 7

COVID-19 relief checks headed to Navajo people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Direct financial relief is on the way for thousands of Navajo people. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The aid comes...
NAVAJO, NM
Source New Mexico

Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid

The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed a resolution approving $557 million in funding to be used as hardship assistance.
ADVOCACY
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 12,945 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 98, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,306. The state reported 49 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,917 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate increased to 29.29% over the past 24 hours, a 0.98% increase. Saturday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

Reward increased in 2020 homicide case on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The reward has grown for information that will help solve the murder of a New Mexico man on the Navajo Nation. “We have a lot of cases. So we don’t want people to lose sight that every one of these cases has somebody important associated with it — the victim and their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Jonathan Nez
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 Jan. 9 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. • Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces. •...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
kfornow.com

More Covid-19 Deaths In Lincoln Friday

Lincoln, NE (January 7, 2022) Lancaster County had two additional deaths from Covid 19 today …..they were one man in his 70’s and another in his 80’s….both hospitalized and vaccinated. The pandemic death toll in the county now stands at 365. 307 new cases were also confirmed today.
LINCOLN, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE

