Vlatko Čančar Injury Update

Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks left Saturday’s game against the LA Clippers after rolling his left ankle early in the 2nd quarter. He will not return. Brooks was fouled while driving to the basket with 11:08 left in the quarter and was carried immediately to the locker room. Since he was unable to shoot his free throws he is not allowed to return to action.
Bulls ( 26-10, 12-6 on the road) at Dallas: ( 21-18, 10-8 at home). RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:15 pre. TV: NBCSCH: Jason Benetti and Stacey King. 6:30. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (26.5)/LaVine (26.4) Dallas: Doncic (25 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Dallas:...
Behind a career night from Kyle Kuzma and a clutch showing from Bradley Beal, the Wizards earned a hard-fought 102-100 win over the Magic on Sunday night in Orlando. Kuzma finished with a team-high 27 points to go along with 22 rebounds, becoming the first Wizard to record a 20-20 game since Antawn Jamison in 2010.
DENVER, January 9, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Denver also waived two-way center Petr Cornelie in a related move. Reed, 6-5, 208, signed a total of three 10-day contracts with Denver (12/4,...
HOUSTON (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth straight game, beating the Houston Rockets 141-123 on Sunday night. Towns scored 22 points in the first half as Minnesota built a 75-54...
PORTLAND -- It’s tough to imagine too many figured the Trail Blazers would get a win versus the Nets Monday night at Moda Center. Sure, the Nets were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after besting the Spurs Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, but the Blazers were playing their second game in as many days as well, even if they didn’t have to fly cross country to do so.
The Thunder returns to action inside of Paycom Center to take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season. OKC holds the 1-0 series edge so far this season after defeating the Nuggets, 108-94, back in December. WHAT TO WATCH. Defensive Emphasis – Following a tough loss to...
Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 9. Morant is the first player in franchise history and the only NBA player this season to receive consecutive Player of the Week Awards after he earned his first career weekly honor last week (Dec. 27-Jan. 2).
After suffering several close losses throughout the first half of the season, it was time for the Boston Celtics to grind out a crunch-time victory of their own Monday night. Trailing the Indiana Pacers 89-85 with 35 seconds left in regulation, Boston rattled off four straight points – including a game-tying mid-range jumper from Jayson Tatum with 1.8 seconds remaining – to send the game into overtime before gutting out a 101-98 win at TD Garden.
PORTLAND -- Just when the Trail Blazers think they’re out of health and safety protocols, COVID pulls them back in. After finally getting all of their players COVID-free in time for last Friday’s loss to the Heat after a two week stretch that saw 11 players and four coaches test positive, the team announced prior to Sunday’s contest versus the Kings that Norman Powell has entered health and safety protocols.
Jaylen Brown’s first NBA triple-double against the New York Knicks Saturday night was rewarding, not just because it was a career milestone, but also because it provided proof that the work he’s putting in to become a better playmaker is starting to come to fruition. The star wing...
For the second consecutive Monday, the 76ers (22-16) will face the Houston Rockets (11-30). This time, Houston plays host for the regular-season series closer. The Sixers are on a roll, seeking their seventh straight victory. Monday’s matchup comes on the heels of the Sixers’ decisive 119-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Friday.
The February trade deadline has become an unofficial NBA holiday, a day that’s eagerly anticipated and somewhat celebrated and when it’s over, everyone is ready to get back to work. This year is no different, with a handful of teams and players looking for change and in some...
With the return of Josh Hart and Tomas Satoransky to team activities and practice Monday afternoon, New Orleans’ official injury report listed its fewest names in recent weeks, as the Pelicans get closer to full strength. Ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Minnesota, three players are listed...
Toronto has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams in January. Fred VanVleet has been one of the league’s best guards this month. Though New Orleans remained within striking distance throughout Sunday’s interconference matchup and had a chance to prevail late, VanVleet’s clutch-time scoring allowed the Raptors to pull off a narrow victory.
