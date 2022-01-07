Vlatko Čančar Injury Update

PORTLAND -- It’s tough to imagine too many figured the Trail Blazers would get a win versus the Nets Monday night at Moda Center. Sure, the Nets were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after besting the Spurs Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, but the Blazers were playing their second game in as many days as well, even if they didn’t have to fly cross country to do so.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO