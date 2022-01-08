Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Will remain sidelined

The Seattle Seahawks’ season has been, uh… not great, to say the least. This team was considered to be at the very least a playoff contender. However, untimely injuries to key players and a brutal midseason slump has caused them to be at the bottom of a competitive NFC West division.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per coach Pete Carroll. Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was sobbing as he...
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty consequential statement following what potentially could have been his last game with the team. Following what was possibly his last game with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson has issued a comment on what he wants his future to look like. Wilson, the starting quarterback for the Seahawks for years now, has been the face of the franchise, leading Seattle to Super Bowls and a number of wins.
Jackson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Jackson has served as Seattle's starting right guard throughout the season, but he was unable to practice leading up to Sunday's game due to a knee injury. Dakoda Shepley figures to take over at right guard in Jackson's absence.
