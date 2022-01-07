Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

Police throughout the region have investigated several catalytic converter thefts. Officers say victims usually don’t know their vehicle has been vandalized until they start it and hear the roar of the exhaust. Investigators say the thieves get a lot of money out of catalytic converters because of the precious metals used inside of them. Scrap metal recycling places will buy the metal that is inside of the catalytic converter. Police say it’s hard to secure catalytic converters, and in order to avoid thefts, they say to be vigilant and observant. Investigators advise motorists to park in lit areas and know your surroundings. They say cameras with motion sensor lights and motion sensor cameras are really some of the best ways to protect yourself. Police ask anyone with any information about these thefts to call the local 911 center.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO