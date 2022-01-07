ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week. In each incident, the thieves broke into a store and took...

Man Shot During Shoe Sale In Humboldt Park; Shooter In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while buying shoes from another man in Humboldt Park Tuesday night. Police said the victim met with an 18-year-old man selling a pair of shoes in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. As the victim reached for his money, the seller pulled out a gun and shot the man in the shoulder. The victim is a carry conceal holder and shot back, hitting the gunman in the hand. Police arrested the 18-year-old man, but no charges have been filed.
Illinois Police Issue Alert Of Scammers Using Fake GoFundMe Accounts Using Name Of Fallen Bradley Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Police issued a warning to be aware of fake GoFundMe accounts using the name of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic who was killed last week in the line of duty. Sgt. Rittmanic, 44, was shot and killed, her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was listed in critical condition after responding to a call of dogs barking in a parked car at the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 in Bradley, Illinois. Bradley Police issued a Facebook post warning of scammers using the fake accounts. “There have been several Go Fund Me fundraisers posted by supposed family members...
Police Issues Alert Of Recent Armed Robberies In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police warn of businesses and residents Sunday of multiple Robberies in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The incidents occurred in the area of Damen and Devon where the victims include small stores, coffee shops, delivery drivers, and citizens. Victims were robbed with guns, replica guns, or mace. The robberies where citizens are the victims, they were lured to a residence by a female offender, according to police. In the retail robberies, two men would produce weapons or use mace before taking the victim’s property. Locations and times: 6100 block of North Damen at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 6100 block of...
Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
Police Warn Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police throughout the region have investigated several catalytic converter thefts. Officers say victims usually don’t know their vehicle has been vandalized until they start it and hear the roar of the exhaust. Investigators say the thieves get a lot of money out of catalytic converters because of the precious metals used inside of them. Scrap metal recycling places will buy the metal that is inside of the catalytic converter. Police say it’s hard to secure catalytic converters, and in order to avoid thefts, they say to be vigilant and observant. Investigators advise motorists to park in lit areas and know your surroundings. They say cameras with motion sensor lights and motion sensor cameras are really some of the best ways to protect yourself. Police ask anyone with any information about these thefts to call the local 911 center.
Ocala Police looking for a suspect wanted for retail theft

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help locating the suspect from a retail theft case.  . This man was seen at Rural King on Northwest 10th Street, he left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims. . You can submit an...
2 Women Shot In Moving Car In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham. At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said. Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said. One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.
3 Chicago area banks robbed within 4 hours Monday, FBI says

CHICAGO -- Robbers hit three banks within four hours Monday in Chicago and suburban Woodridge and Homewood. The FBI did not say if they were related. The last robbery happened at a PNC Bank at 873 N. Rush St. in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. A 6-foot-tall man in his 20s gave a note to a teller around 1:15 p.m., implied he had a weapon and made off with cash, the FBI said.
