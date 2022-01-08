Seahawks' John Reid: Out for Sunday

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO