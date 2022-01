Two years and some delay later, the city's Climate Action Plan (CAP) 2.0 received one last look and extensive feedback at the Pleasanton City Council's final meeting of 2021. A draft version of the 73 page document – which outlines the city's next decade of environmental policy framework and addresses climate change through a number of suggested actions – was presented at the Dec. 21 council meeting. The city started updating the CAP 2.0 about two years ago but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, then prioritized it in the city work plan earlier this year.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO