Dog killed in Berwick house fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate scion convicted of killing a friend in Los Angeles and suspected in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, has died in a California prison at the age of 78. CBSN New York has details.
Top diplomats from the United States and Russia each said Monday that bilateral, "business-like" talks in Geneva offered some openings for future engagement on missile systems and military exercises. But the two sides remained at an impasse on the future of NATO membership, which the Russians called a "top priority."
Several Los Angeles police officers are being called heroes for racing to rescue the pilot of a small plane who made an emergency landing on train tracks. A commuter train smashed into the plane seconds after the pilot was pulled out.
There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has scrapped classes for days in a confusing standoff with the teachers’ union over COVID-19 safety measures in the nation’s third-largest school district. From remote instruction to testing, both sides have been negotiating nearly a dozen complex points of a safety plan that...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
(CNN) — A federal judge in Washington, DC, is questioning former President Donald Trump's actions during his speech on January 6, 2021, as he considers for the first time whether Trump is immune from liability related to his supporters attacking the US Capitol. During a court hearing Monday, Judge...
