Escape From Tarkov’s latest 0.12.12 update was one of the best it had, hands down. The game has received quite the chunky update and changes that excite everyone. But, what’s the real purpose for playing Escape From Tarkov? Of course, to get your hands on the most valuable item, and that is the Secure Kappa Container. This container has 12 slots, three more than the Edge of Darkness’ Gamma container.

