ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court

By Justin Lundy
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Supreme Court held special hearings regarding President Biden’s vaccine mandates. Throughout the pandemic, Biden has preached the importance of everyone getting vaccinated to save lives and find a return to normalcy. “There’s no excuse, no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” Biden said....

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Mandates#The U S Supreme Court#Enc#Witn#Americans
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS News

Supreme Court considers COVID-19 vaccine rules

The Supreme Court said it will take up legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers and large businesses with at least 100 workers. Politico labor reporter Eleanor Mueller joins CBSN to discuss more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
missourinetwork.tv

WATCH LIVE | Supreme Court holds hearing on Biden’s vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court hears cases on President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates that affect health-care workers and private businesses. The pandemic-driven rules mandate employers with more than 100 workers to require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and mandatory masking. There are exceptions for employees who do not work on-site or with others. More than half the states and coalitions of business and religious groups are asking the justices for emergency action to block the administration’s mandate for large businesses, which would cover about 80 million workers. Separately, the Biden administration is asking the court to lift decisions that have blocked a vaccine mandate for health-care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. That implicates about 17 million workers. Read more: https://wapo.st/3pWk9Kq.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy