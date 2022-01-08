ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke outlines objectives for his Governor run

By Brice Helms
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsYws_0dg0glKo00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elections for governor take place in November this year with the primary elections happening in March. Governor Greg Abbott has a few republican challengers but for the most part, Beto O’Rourke stands alone in the democratic field.

Beto O’Rourke spoke highly of the city and county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley and how they were handling the pandemic.

“The Valley really has the answer for the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said. “Unfortunately, Governor Abbott sees the Rio Grande Valley and border communities as a threat. That’s why he comes down to the valley to take pictures in front of the border wall and to describe the military response that we need to have.”

O’Rourke said he would be better about listening to the needs of the valley.

“I will make sure as Governor that I am a partner, someone working hand in hand with leadership in the Rio Grande Valley and in our border communities to make sure that we have the resources and the partnerships we need to make sure that we’re as successful as we possibly can be,” he said.

O’Rourke said the immigration laws for the country needed to be reformed, but Governor Abbott was making it a political issue.

“Make sure we have the policies and resources to have order at the border and to make sure that anyone coming into this country follows the law of the land,” O’Rourke said. “I know that we can do it, that doesn’t have to be something that divides us along party lines.”

With Omicron causing the most number of new COVID cases ever, O’Rourke says he would more closely follow CDC guidance to slow the spread in Texas.

“It’s the only way that we’ll be able to get the economy going the way it should be, protect the lives of people in our lives, and make sure that everyone is safe and protected and we don’t see the kinds of death that we have so far,” O’Rourke said.

Primary elections take place on March first. In order to vote in this primary election, you must be registered to vote by January 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol Council announces endorsement of Gov. Abbott on re-election campaign

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. The governor met with the Border Patrol Council, Monday afternoon, at their headquarters. The Council announced their endorsement for Gov. Abbott at the press conference, citing his efforts on the border. Council President, Brandon Judd, made the […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott announces re-election in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Jan. 8 to officially announce his re-election campaign. “We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott appoints Brownsville woman to land banks committee

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a woman from the Rio Grande Valley to the Join Interim Committee to Study Land Banks on Friday. Leslie Bingham, of Brownsville, was designated as the committee’s presiding officer, according to a press release by Gov. Abbott. Bingham is the Chief Executive Officer of the Valley Baptist […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Biden COVID-19 vaccine rules get first test in US Supreme Court

The high court will hear arguments in cases related to the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for large businesses and a vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities, covering nearly 100 million Americans. In both cases, justices will evaluate whether the Biden administration has the authority to take such action
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

City of Edinburg to continue SPARC program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will bring back the SPARC program to provide aid to local businesses. The City of Edinburg said in a release, The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 (SPARC) is now in its fourth round and aimed to assist both locally-owned and home-based […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
ValleyCentral

Nearly 90 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said that almost 90 County employees from over 20 County offices have tested positive for COVID-19. “The Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep their employees and the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Economy#Cdc#Weather#Republican#Omicron#Covid
ValleyCentral

Edinburg city manager transitioning into new position with UTRGV

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg City Manager, Ron Garza, announced Friday morning that he accepted a new position with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Through a press conference, Garza told the over 1,000 city employees and public that he would be taking on a new role at the University. “It is truly […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

‘Winter Texan’ population almost back to normal on the Rio Grande Valley border

They're back. Well mostly. The 100,000 "Winter Texans" -- seniors from throughout the United States and Canada -- have returned to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border after a pandemic hiatus. They bring with them $700 million to boost the local economy. Interviews at an RV mobile home park in Donna, Texas, on Thursday by Border Report's Sandra Sanchez includes the woman who leads an organization that welcomes the seniors back every winter.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy