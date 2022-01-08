Beto O’Rourke outlines objectives for his Governor run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elections for governor take place in November this year with the primary elections happening in March. Governor Greg Abbott has a few republican challengers but for the most part, Beto O’Rourke stands alone in the democratic field.

Beto O’Rourke spoke highly of the city and county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley and how they were handling the pandemic.

“The Valley really has the answer for the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said. “Unfortunately, Governor Abbott sees the Rio Grande Valley and border communities as a threat. That’s why he comes down to the valley to take pictures in front of the border wall and to describe the military response that we need to have.”

O’Rourke said he would be better about listening to the needs of the valley.

“I will make sure as Governor that I am a partner, someone working hand in hand with leadership in the Rio Grande Valley and in our border communities to make sure that we have the resources and the partnerships we need to make sure that we’re as successful as we possibly can be,” he said.

O’Rourke said the immigration laws for the country needed to be reformed, but Governor Abbott was making it a political issue.

“Make sure we have the policies and resources to have order at the border and to make sure that anyone coming into this country follows the law of the land,” O’Rourke said. “I know that we can do it, that doesn’t have to be something that divides us along party lines.”

With Omicron causing the most number of new COVID cases ever, O’Rourke says he would more closely follow CDC guidance to slow the spread in Texas.

“It’s the only way that we’ll be able to get the economy going the way it should be, protect the lives of people in our lives, and make sure that everyone is safe and protected and we don’t see the kinds of death that we have so far,” O’Rourke said.

Primary elections take place on March first. In order to vote in this primary election, you must be registered to vote by January 31.

